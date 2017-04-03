Calgary byelection: polls set to open in Calgary-Midnapore and Calgary-Heritage
Voters in two Calgary ridings head to the polls on Monday.
Federal byelections are being held in the ridings of Calgary-Midnapore and Calgary-Heritage.
The ridings were left vacant when former prime minister Stephen Harper and Conservative MP Jason Kenney stepped down.
Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. MT.
Advanced polls for both ridings were held on March 24, 25, 26 and 27.
In total, five seats are up for grabs in the byelection, including two in Ontario and one in Quebec.
Calgary-Heritage candidate list:
Khalis Ahmed – New Democratic Party
Bob Benzen – Conservative Party of Canada
Scott Forsyth – Liberal Party of Canada
Stephen J. Garvey – National Advancement Party of Canada
Darcy Gerow – Libertarian Party of Canada
Taryn Knorren – Green Party of Canada
Jeff Willerton – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
Calgary-Midnapore candidate list:
Haley Brown – Party of Canada
Kulbir Singh Chawla – National Advancement Party of Canada
Larry R. Heather – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
Holly Heffernan – New Democratic Party
Stephanie Kusie – Conservative Party of Canada
Ryan Zedic – Green Party of Canada
