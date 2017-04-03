Calgary byelection: polls set to open in Calgary-Midnapore and Calgary-Heritage

Voters in two Calgary ridings head to the polls on Monday.

Federal byelections are being held in the ridings of Calgary-Midnapore and Calgary-Heritage.

The ridings were left vacant when former prime minister Stephen Harper and Conservative MP Jason Kenney stepped down.

Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. MT.

Advanced polls for both ridings were held on March 24, 25, 26 and 27.

In total, five seats are up for grabs in the byelection, including two in Ontario and one in Quebec.

Calgary-Heritage candidate list:

Khalis Ahmed – New Democratic Party

Bob Benzen – Conservative Party of Canada

Scott Forsyth – Liberal Party of Canada

Stephen J. Garvey – National Advancement Party of Canada

Darcy Gerow – Libertarian Party of Canada

Taryn Knorren – Green Party of Canada

Jeff Willerton – Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Calgary-Midnapore candidate list:

Haley Brown – Party of Canada

Kulbir Singh Chawla – National Advancement Party of Canada

Larry R. Heather – Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Holly Heffernan – New Democratic Party

Stephanie Kusie – Conservative Party of Canada

Ryan Zedic – Green Party of Canada