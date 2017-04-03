The Morning Show – Monday, April 3rd, 2017

Monday’s suck, but Am640’s The Morning Show can help make the start to your week that much better.

Here are some highlights from today’s show:

Ontario creating service to help people access medically assisted dying.

Shanaaz Gokool, CEO of Dying with Dignity Canada, joins The Morning Show to discuss.

Corus Radio, Global News team up with Longo’s for April Foods Day.

Rosanne Longo, Longo’s Spokesperson and Chair of Longo’s Family Charitable Foundation, spoke with Matt and Supriya about this year’s April Foods Day drive.

If you’d like to donate please visit the the Daily Bread Food Bank. Thank you for your support!

OPP charge 12 drivers with stunt driving, impound luxury cars after Hwy. 400 incident.

Amedeo DiCarlo, lawyer representing alleged stunt drivers stopped by the OPP, tells us about his clients’ encounter with the OPP.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP speaks to the charges laid against the alleged stunt drivers.

Mayor John Tory picks Michelle Holland to prep Toronto for hi-tech future.

Michelle Holland, Toronto City Councillor for Ward 35-Scarborough, joined The Morning Show to talk about her new task.

Where you live in Ontario could impact your risk of heart attack or stroke, study indicates.

Dr. Jack Tu, Scientist at the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences and lead author of the study, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Unfounded: Mishandling of sex-assault cases violates right to equality, lawsuit alleges.

Robyn Doolittle, investigative reporter with The Globe and Mail, speaks to the case of Ava Williams.

Catch The Morning Show live Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.