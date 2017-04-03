Crime
April 3, 2017 7:51 am

Shooting in north London neighbourhood damages window

By Reporter  AM980 London

Condominiums at 112 North Centre Rd. in London, Ont.

Google Maps
A A

A north London neighbourhood was the scene of a shooting last week after evidence discovered Sunday showed bullet holes in a condominium window.

London police say they were initially contacted on Wednesday by a caller who reported what sounded like gunshots in the Masonville area. Police say they attended the scene, but nothing was found.

READ MORE: London Police seek public’s help to identify robbery suspect

Story continues below

On Sunday, officers responded to a condo complex at 112 North Centre Rd., near Fanshawe Park Road and Richmond Street, after someone spotted damage to a window. Upon further investigation, police say the damage was caused by gunshots.

Officers say no one was hurt and they believe the shooting was an isolated event.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested in east London bank robbery

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who may have information to call 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bullet Holes
Damage
Guns
Investigation
London
Police
Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News