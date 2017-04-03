Shooting in north London neighbourhood damages window

A north London neighbourhood was the scene of a shooting last week after evidence discovered Sunday showed bullet holes in a condominium window.

London police say they were initially contacted on Wednesday by a caller who reported what sounded like gunshots in the Masonville area. Police say they attended the scene, but nothing was found.

On Sunday, officers responded to a condo complex at 112 North Centre Rd., near Fanshawe Park Road and Richmond Street, after someone spotted damage to a window. Upon further investigation, police say the damage was caused by gunshots.

Officers say no one was hurt and they believe the shooting was an isolated event.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who may have information to call 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.