April 3, 2017 8:59 am

One man hospitalized after shooting in Montreal North

Justin Bulman By Editor/Associate Producer  Global News

A shooting in Montreal North left one man hospitalized on Sunday night. April 2, 2017.

A shooting in Montreal North left one man in hospital Sunday night.

The incident took place at an apartment complex on Lapierre Street near Pascal Street at 8:30 pm.

“There was an argument outside on the street, which escalated and led to one man running into the building complex,” said Montreal police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursière,

“He was then shot through a building window, hit in the lower body, and the suspect fled the scene.”

The victim, a 22-year-old male is known to Montreal police and is expected to survive.

SPVM investigators were to talk to the victim on Monday morning.

The shooting was being investigated as an attempted murder.

