Man in hospital after shooting in Scarborough

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate a shooting near Malvern Park in Scarborough on April 3, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Scarborough overnight.

Toronto police said they responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. and located a male near Malvern Park at Brenyon Way and Sewells Road in the area of Nielson Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

Police don’t have any description of suspects.

There were reports between five to seven shots were heard in the neighbourhood.

