Commentary: Let’s not assume the $1B is ours to spend

There seems to be a common misconception among anti-LRT types in Hamilton that, even if the project is quashed, the city will still get the billion dollars from the province to spend as they wish.

This, in spite of the fact that as late as last Friday, MPP Ted McMeekin repeated that the money was LRT, and if Hamilton doesn’t want LRT, that $1 billion will be re-allocated to a community that does want LRT.

Not so, say the opponents of the plan; the province wouldn’t dare take back the billion dollars with an election looming next year!

Don’t be so sure!

There is no political upside for a Liberal government to hand over a billion-dollar gift to a city that does not elect Liberals.

In fact, Hamilton hasn’t elected Liberals or PCs for years, so why would a Liberal or PC government gift wrap a billion dollars for a city that doesn’t elect members of those political parties to Queen’s Park?

Hasn’t anyone noticed that cities that help elect governments tend to be on the receiving end of large government funding?

I don’t know how the LRT issue will be resolved, but anyone who thinks the billion dollars will flow to Hamilton in any event, is living in a political fantasy world.