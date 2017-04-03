Crime
April 3, 2017
Updated: April 3, 2017 8:16 am

Preliminary hearing starts for farmer accused of fatally shooting Colten Boushie

By Staff The Canadian Press

Colten Boushie died of an apparent gunshot wound on a rural property outside of Biggar, Sask., on Aug 9, 2016.

A preliminary hearing starts today for a Saskatchewan farmer accused of fatally shooting Colten Boushie.

The week-long hearing will determine whether Gerald Stanley will face trial for second-degree murder in the death of the indigenous man last summer.

Stanley has pleaded not guilty and is out on bail.

Boushie, who was 22, was shot and killed Aug. 9, 2016, while riding in an SUV that went onto a farm near Biggar, Sask.

Another person in the SUV has said they were heading home to the Red Pheasant First Nation after an afternoon of swimming when they got a flat tire and sought help.

None of the information has been tested in court and details of the preliminary hearing are under a publication ban.

Boushie’s killing ignited racial tension in Saskatchewan.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

