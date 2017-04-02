Canada
April 2, 2017 8:07 pm
Updated: April 2, 2017 8:57 pm

RCMP K9 cadet gets training through meet-and-greet

By Video Journalist  Global News
Hundreds of kids came to the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina to have their chance to pet a K9 cadet. Global News cameras were there to capture the sights and sounds of the hyper puppy and its fans.

