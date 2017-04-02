Serious crimes unit investigating Kelowna house explosion after body found inside

The RCMP’s serious crimes unit is investigating a suspicious house fire after a body was found inside the Kelowna home.

READ MORE: Kelowna fire investigation turned over to RCMP

“The individual’s death and the circumstances surrounding the fire are still being considered suspicious at this time,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “RCMP continue to secure the scene, as serious crime investigators continue to work closely with the Kelowna Fire Department and now the BC Coroners Service.”

An explosion, which set the home ablaze, went off inside the house just after 7 a.m. Saturday. The blast was so strong it lifted the home off its foundation.

WATCH: Explosion rocks Kelowna home lifting it off its foundation, starting roaring fire (video contributed) pic.twitter.com/HlsFAkoGfc — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) April 1, 2017

“Until the individual’s identification can be confirmed, and their family properly notified, police will not be releasing any details with respect to their age or gender,” O’Donaghey said.