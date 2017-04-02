Flood waters force 84 people from homes on Peguis First Nation

PEGUIS FIRST NATION — 84 people from Peguis First Nation have been evacuated from their homes due to high flood waters covering low-lying areas in the community.

Chief Glenn Hudson said a state of emergency was called Friday, and people were evacuated a day later.

“Over a period of a couple of days it was occurring very rapidly,” Hudson said.

300 homes have been impacted during the flood, and road access is becoming an issue Hudson said.

RELATED: Swan River declares state of emergency due to large ice jam

The 84 evacuees will are staying at the Holiday Inn and Sandman hotels until water levels recede.

Currently more than 150 people including fire and emergency crews are assisting with sandbagging and building tiger dams.

Some homes are completely covered in water Hudson said.

Red Cross is assisting with the situation. Hudson said there is no timeline as to when water levels could drop, but he hopes weather will help this week.

“Hopefully we get no rain and the weather cooperates,” Hudson said.