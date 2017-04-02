2 manhole covers blown off in fiery explosion in Boston

A pair of heavy manhole covers were blown off in an explosion Sunday morning in downtown Boston, the Boston Globe reports.

Cellphone video shows one of the manhole covers violently shooting up into the air, leaving behind a trail of smoke before it lands several metres away from a fire truck.

Much of downtown Boston was left without power as authorities shut off the electricity so that crews could work to safely extinguish the underground electric blaze.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Energy provider Eversouce’s spokesman Michael Durand told the Boston Globe that the explosion was likely caused by cable failure.

This bad cable is being blamed for the manhole explosion at Government Center today. #NBCBoston pic.twitter.com/aj4dqdqc33 — Perry Russom (@PerryNBCBoston) April 2, 2017

This was at least the third time in eight months that manhole covers exploded in Boston, according to The Enterprise.