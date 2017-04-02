Partial dike built in St. Adolphe for first time since 2013 to protect community from flooding
St. Adolphe, Man. — Crews were out all day Sunday working to build a barrier from potential flooding in St. Adolphe.
They worked to haul clay and mud to build a strong enough barrier as water crept up to Provincial Road 200.
The province telling Global News that’s the first time this has had to happen since 2013.
For many living in town, seeing water level out some of the fields isn’t a new situation.
However, for Naheen Khaleeli, seeing St. Adolphe Park completely washed out was something she hadn’t experienced in her two years of living in the community.
“You can see the park, more than quarter of it has been washed away. We used to play here,” Khaleeli said.
Driving up to St. Adolphe in St. Norbert, side roads were washed out in parts from the rising levels of water.
