Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Montreal

April in Montreal started out with a sprinkling of snow, and according to Environment Canada, the week ahead could prove difficult weather-wise.

Mount Royal on first day of April pic.twitter.com/0QFkNI2hS6 — Annabelle (@AnnabelleGlobal) April 2, 2017

On Sunday afternoon, the agency issued a special weather statement for Montreal and much of southern and central Quebec.

While Montreal is most likely to see rain, other central regions, could see snow and freezing rain.

According to Environment Canada, back-to-back weather systems are to blame.

EC issues special weather statement for #QC – 2 systems this week – mix for some areas – likely rain for #Mtl pic.twitter.com/1N8e6ri8ue — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) April 2, 2017

Both systems are expected to deliver a mix of precipitation well into Friday, with only a brief respite in between.

The agency warns the amount of precipitation could be significant.