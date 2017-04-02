Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Montreal
April in Montreal started out with a sprinkling of snow, and according to Environment Canada, the week ahead could prove difficult weather-wise.
On Sunday afternoon, the agency issued a special weather statement for Montreal and much of southern and central Quebec.
While Montreal is most likely to see rain, other central regions, could see snow and freezing rain.
According to Environment Canada, back-to-back weather systems are to blame.
Both systems are expected to deliver a mix of precipitation well into Friday, with only a brief respite in between.
The agency warns the amount of precipitation could be significant.
