Edmonton max prison on lockdown after 2 inmates injured in assault
A A
A maximum-security prison in Edmonton was sent into lockdown Saturday after two inmates were assaulted.
Correctional Service Canada says the injured inmates at Edmonton Institution were taken to hospital to be treated.
Visits to the institution have been suspended.
READ MORE: 4 inmates charged after 2 separate fights at Edmonton Institution
Corrections officials will review the circumstances surrounding the incident.
They say normal operations at the prison will resume “as soon as it is considered safe to do so.”
READ MORE: Inmate assaulted: Lockdown and search at Edmonton Institution
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.