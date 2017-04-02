Longueuil police investigate depanneur firebombing
A A
Longueuil police are investigating after a convenience store located on Victoria Avenue in Saint-Lambert was the target of an arson attack early Sunday morning.
A Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of the store, according to Longueuil police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Voutsinos.
Firefighters dispatched to battle the one-alarm fire quickly brought the blaze under control.
Voutsinos said the business suffered minor damages.
The investigation is continuing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.