Longueuil police investigate depanneur firebombing

Longueuil police are investigating after a convenience store located on Victoria Avenue in Saint-Lambert was the target of an arson attack early Sunday morning.

A Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of the store, according to Longueuil police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Voutsinos.

Firefighters dispatched to battle the one-alarm fire quickly brought the blaze under control.

Voutsinos said the business suffered minor damages.

The investigation is continuing.