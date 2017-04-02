Crime
Longueuil police investigate depanneur firebombing

Longueuil police are investigating a case of arson after a convenience store in Saint-Lambert was firebombed early Sunday morning., April 2, 2017.

Longueuil police are investigating after a convenience store located on Victoria Avenue in Saint-Lambert was the target of an arson attack early Sunday morning.

A Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of the store, according to Longueuil police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Voutsinos.

Firefighters dispatched to battle the one-alarm fire quickly brought the blaze under control.

Voutsinos said the business suffered minor damages.

The investigation is continuing.

