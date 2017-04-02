Crime
April 2, 2017 12:20 pm
Updated: April 2, 2017 12:27 pm

Pedestrian in hospital after Villeray hit and run

A 21-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle late Saturday night in Montreal’s Villeray-Saint-Michel-Park-Extension borough.

Police said the woman was crossing Liège Street when she was hit by a vehicle heading north on Saint-Hubert Street.

According to police, the driver left the scene after the crash.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the upper body.

The collision squad was dispatched to the scene to investigate and attempt to identify the type of vehicle involved in the hit and run.

No arrests have been made.

