April 2, 2017 10:46 am

Cyclist killed in collision with truck near Canso Causeway

Steve Silva By Video Journalist  Global News

The Canso Causeway pictured from Auld's Cove, N.S.

File / Global News
A 57-year-old cyclist from Port Hawkesbury, N.S., was killed in a collision with a truck near the entrance to the Canso Causeway on Saturday.

The male victim died at the scene, according to a press release from the RCMP.

The collision happened at 2:49 p.m. in Auld’s Cove near the causeway entrance. No details on the cause of the collision were released.

A small area of Highway 104 in Port Hastings was shut down for about six hours as police investigated, but has since reopened.

