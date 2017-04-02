Cyclist killed in collision with truck near Canso Causeway

A 57-year-old cyclist from Port Hawkesbury, N.S., was killed in a collision with a truck near the entrance to the Canso Causeway on Saturday.

The male victim died at the scene, according to a press release from the RCMP.

The collision happened at 2:49 p.m. in Auld’s Cove near the causeway entrance. No details on the cause of the collision were released.

A small area of Highway 104 in Port Hastings was shut down for about six hours as police investigated, but has since reopened.