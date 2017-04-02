Canada
Shooting in city’s Entertainment District leaves one man in critical condition

At least one person is in life-threatening condition following a shooting in the city’s entertainment district near King Street West and Spadina Avenue.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. and Toronto Medics say that the victim is a man in his twenties, who is now suffering from critical injuries at a local trauma centre.

There is no word on suspects at this time, but anyone with information is asked to call Toronto Police at (416) 808-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-TIPS.

