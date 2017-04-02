One winning ticket for $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO – The $7 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a lone ticket sold somewhere in Ontario.

And the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize was also won by an Ontario ticket holder.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 5 will be approximately $5 million.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto 649 draw were: 27, 40, 41, 42, 45 & 46. The bonus was 20.

The Lotto 649 guaranteed prize was: 47034528-09.