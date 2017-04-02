Canada
April 2, 2017 12:11 am

Collision near Beaverlodge claims life of Edmonton man

By

A fatal collision near Beaverlodge has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man from Edmonton.

Kendra Slugoski, Global News
A A

A fatal collision near Beaverlodge has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man from Edmonton.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 43 just east of the town.

Emergency crews were unable to resuscitate the victim.

RCMP say it appears the semi-truck he was driving left the roadway.

The victim was the only person inside the vehicle.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police continue to investigate.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beaverlodge
Fatal Collision
Fatal Crash
Grande Prairie
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News