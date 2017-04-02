Collision near Beaverlodge claims life of Edmonton man
A fatal collision near Beaverlodge has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man from Edmonton.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 43 just east of the town.
Emergency crews were unable to resuscitate the victim.
RCMP say it appears the semi-truck he was driving left the roadway.
The victim was the only person inside the vehicle.
No other vehicles were involved.
Police continue to investigate.
