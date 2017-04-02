Collision near Beaverlodge claims life of Edmonton man

A fatal collision near Beaverlodge has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man from Edmonton.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 43 just east of the town.

Emergency crews were unable to resuscitate the victim.

RCMP say it appears the semi-truck he was driving left the roadway.

The victim was the only person inside the vehicle.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police continue to investigate.