RCMP investigate fatal motorcycle collision near Morley

Cochrane RCMP continue to look into the cause of a fatal motorcycle collision that happened on Highway 1 near Branch Road near Morley.

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency crews were unable to resuscitate the 68-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle.

Police are still investigating but believe the motorcycle left the highway and the victim was ejected.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Police are asking witnesses who may have seen the collision to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.