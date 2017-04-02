Global Edmonton wardrobe sale supports Bust a Move, breast-cancer research

The fourth annual Global News wardrobe sale will take place Saturday, April 8 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Global Edmonton studio.

All money raised will support Global’s Bust a Move team. They’ll be working out for six hours straight on May 13 to raise money for the Alberta Cancer Foundation, funding breast-cancer research happening right here in Alberta.

Global Edmonton personalities have donated suits, dresses, shirts, shoes, purses, jewellery, ties and even maternity and baby clothes for the event.

We hope you’ll be able to join us on April 8 to pick up some new items for your wardrobe without breaking the bank, while also supporting an amazing cause.

Please support Global’s Bust a Move tean, the Global Gazongas, by clicking here.

The wardrobe sale will be held at the Global Edmonton studio at 5325 Allard Way.

Please bring cash!

This year, we’re hoping to raise $10,000 — but to meet that goal, we need your help.