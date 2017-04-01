Devren Dear and Lauryn Keen win Bisons athletes of the year awards

WINNIPEG – The University of Manitoba crowned their top athletes for the past school season on Saturday and Lauryn Keen and Devren Dear were named the female and male athletes of year respectively.

Keen earned the Bisons Female Athlete of the Year award after leading the conference in scoring in women’s hockey in just her third year of eligibility. She was the first ever Bisons player to win the Canada West Women’s Hockey Outstanding Player of the Year.

Dear was named the Bisons top male athlete after getting nominated for the second consecutive year. Dear was the Bisons men’s volleyball team’s most valuable player for the third time and was also chosen as an All-Canadian.

Bisons men’s volleyball head coach Garth Pischke won the school’s coach of the year award for the fourth time in his career. He also won the honour in 2003, 2006, and 2012.

Bisons swimmer Kelsey Wog is the female rookie of the year and basketball player James Wagner grabbed the top award for male rookie.

Bisons Sports Most Valuable Players

Women’s Basketball – Emma Thompson

Men’s Basketball – Keith Omoerah

Women’s Cross Country – Rebekah Sass

Men’s Cross Country – Daniel Heschuk

Football – Evan Foster

Men’s Golf – Devon Schade

Women’s Hockey – Rachel Dyck

Men’s Hockey – Byron Spriggs

Women’s Soccer – Amanda Wong

Women’s Swimming – Kelsey Wog

Men’s Swimming – Alex Shogolev

Women’s Track & Field – Tegan Turner

Men’s Track & Field – Alhaji Mansaray

Women’s Volleyball – Kearley Abbott

Men’s Volleyball – Devren Dear