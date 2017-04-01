Devren Dear and Lauryn Keen win Bisons athletes of the year awards
WINNIPEG – The University of Manitoba crowned their top athletes for the past school season on Saturday and Lauryn Keen and Devren Dear were named the female and male athletes of year respectively.
Keen earned the Bisons Female Athlete of the Year award after leading the conference in scoring in women’s hockey in just her third year of eligibility. She was the first ever Bisons player to win the Canada West Women’s Hockey Outstanding Player of the Year.
Dear was named the Bisons top male athlete after getting nominated for the second consecutive year. Dear was the Bisons men’s volleyball team’s most valuable player for the third time and was also chosen as an All-Canadian.
Bisons men’s volleyball head coach Garth Pischke won the school’s coach of the year award for the fourth time in his career. He also won the honour in 2003, 2006, and 2012.
Bisons swimmer Kelsey Wog is the female rookie of the year and basketball player James Wagner grabbed the top award for male rookie.
Bisons Sports Most Valuable Players
Women’s Basketball – Emma Thompson
Men’s Basketball – Keith Omoerah
Women’s Cross Country – Rebekah Sass
Men’s Cross Country – Daniel Heschuk
Football – Evan Foster
Men’s Golf – Devon Schade
Women’s Hockey – Rachel Dyck
Men’s Hockey – Byron Spriggs
Women’s Soccer – Amanda Wong
Women’s Swimming – Kelsey Wog
Men’s Swimming – Alex Shogolev
Women’s Track & Field – Tegan Turner
Men’s Track & Field – Alhaji Mansaray
Women’s Volleyball – Kearley Abbott
Men’s Volleyball – Devren Dear
