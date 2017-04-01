Following collision, Edmonton pair arrested on outstanding warrants and drug offence

A man and a woman involved in a collision east of Edmonton were arrested by RCMP on outstanding warrants.

Viking RCMP responded to a car that had crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 14 at around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said two people who were in the car initially ran away from the scene.

Officers later identified the man and woman, both from Edmonton, and arrested them on outstanding warrants.

Travis Serson, 24, is facing several charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, public mischief, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), three counts of failing to comply with recognizance and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Serson remains in custody awaiting his first court appearance.

Victoria Martinuk, 19, was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Viking RCMP at (780) 336-3441.

Viking is approximately 135 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.