April 1, 2017 2:46 pm
Updated: April 1, 2017 2:52 pm

3 injured, including 2 officers, after two-vehicle collision in North York

By Web Writer  Global News

Scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a police car in North York Saturday. Dave Kotyk/Global News

Dave Kotyk/ Global News
Three people have been injured, including two officers, after a police car was was struck in North York Saturday afternoon.

Toronto Police said officers responded to calls about a collision at Keele Street and Four Winds Drive.

Police said the two officers and the female driver of the other vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound Keele Street is closed from Finch Avenue West.
