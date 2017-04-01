3 injured, including 2 officers, after two-vehicle collision in North York
Three people have been injured, including two officers, after a police car was was struck in North York Saturday afternoon.
Toronto Police said officers responded to calls about a collision at Keele Street and Four Winds Drive.
Police said the two officers and the female driver of the other vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northbound Keele Street is closed from Finch Avenue West.
