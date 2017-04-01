Best of April Fool’s Day 2017

It’s one of the trickiest days to be online. How many times have you fallen for an April Fool’s Day prank?

From tweets from our Prime Minister to Russia offering to hack some elections, here’s a round-up of this year’s best (and some less successful) April Fool’s pranks.

WestJet changes to Canada Air in subtle jab against the other Canadian airline

In a video, WestJet’s vice president of Marketing and Communications Richard Bartrem plays hockey, snowshoes and curls his way around the country, trying to prove WestJet is the “#MostCanadian.”

Effective immediately, we are now Canada Air. Learn more about how we’re rebranding as the #MostCanadian airline – https://t.co/LLclRMqvDS pic.twitter.com/d1VVcELzoZ — Canada Air (@WestJet) March 31, 2017

READ MORE: April Fool’s pranks

Amazon’s Alexa home assistant now helps pets

It works like a normal home assistant, except Petlexa talks directly to your pet.

So now it’s ordering sushi for your cat, counting steps for your hamster and playing fetch with your dog.

It’s not real, but is it really that bad to want it to be?

Justin Trudeau wants to punch Chandler from Friends

It hasn’t been confirmed if this is an April Fool’s prank, or if he’s seriously responding to Matthew Perry’s recent comments on a schoolyard fight where the Friends actor said he beat up Trudeau as a child. (It’s probably just a prank.)

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau challenges Matthew Perry to fight on Twitter… on April Fool’s Day

I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry? — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017

KFC offers a ‘smart-bucket’

Another home assistant, KFC Canada’s prank product, The Bucket, lets you “order KFC Delivery hands-free with voice control” and customize profiles to “create optimal meal-time moods.”

But its best feature would be its ability to offer “the most relevant fried chicken news.”

It’s would have been sold on Amazon.ca but currently out of stock.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

This couple is a hot topic for Canada and the UK. The Daily Mail joked that Prince Harry married his girlfriend, Canadian actress Meghan Markle, and featured a two-page spread in its print edition either with some well-picked lookalikes or some well-placed photoshopping.

Harry and Meghan secretly married… Did you spot the April Fools? https://t.co/O86Ut9AIu9 pic.twitter.com/kE5QoAZeOJ — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) April 1, 2017

On this side of the pond, Huffington Post Canada jokingly reported that the pair were living together in Toronto, and had been for some time.

“Sources close to the couple say the 32-year-old prince has actually been shacking up with the “Suits” star and her two pups at her Toronto home,” the article starts, before ending with “Just kidding, HAPPY APRIL FOOL’S DAY!”

Press 3 for election interference from Russian ministry

On Saturday, the Russian Foreign ministry posted on its Facebook page an audio file of the purported new automated telephone switchboard message for Russian embassies.

“To arrange a call from a Russian diplomat to your political opponent, press 1,” the recording begins, in Russian and English. Press 2 “to use the services of Russian hackers,” and 3 “to request election interference.”

(The English version starts at 0:28)

‘Flapenergy’ offers flapping airplane wings

The non-existent Dreambird by Virgin Airlines harnesses the “motion of a bird in flight.”

Some other favourites

When you can almost taste the Boston cream donut and this happens…#team37jokes #aprilfoolsday pic.twitter.com/wSoKeggrah — Kelley Green (@coach_kgreen) April 1, 2017

Well, the cat's out of the bag it seems. Let's do this! #Takei2018 https://t.co/Wf7qvV1eXj — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 1, 2017

Introducing WHOPPER™ Toothpaste. The first toothpaste that keeps your mouth Whopper fresh. pic.twitter.com/xf9uxk1eIs — Burger King (@BurgerKing) April 1, 2017

Pornhub is giving out mass Heart Attacks today . pic.twitter.com/6sd5Ti1qSC — Justin O'Neill (@dzstin) April 1, 2017