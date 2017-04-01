Best of April Fool’s Day 2017
It’s one of the trickiest days to be online. How many times have you fallen for an April Fool’s Day prank?
From tweets from our Prime Minister to Russia offering to hack some elections, here’s a round-up of this year’s best (and some less successful) April Fool’s pranks.
WestJet changes to Canada Air in subtle jab against the other Canadian airline
In a video, WestJet’s vice president of Marketing and Communications Richard Bartrem plays hockey, snowshoes and curls his way around the country, trying to prove WestJet is the “#MostCanadian.”
Amazon’s Alexa home assistant now helps pets
It works like a normal home assistant, except Petlexa talks directly to your pet.
So now it’s ordering sushi for your cat, counting steps for your hamster and playing fetch with your dog.
It’s not real, but is it really that bad to want it to be?
Justin Trudeau wants to punch Chandler from Friends
It hasn’t been confirmed if this is an April Fool’s prank, or if he’s seriously responding to Matthew Perry’s recent comments on a schoolyard fight where the Friends actor said he beat up Trudeau as a child. (It’s probably just a prank.)
KFC offers a ‘smart-bucket’
Another home assistant, KFC Canada’s prank product, The Bucket, lets you “order KFC Delivery hands-free with voice control” and customize profiles to “create optimal meal-time moods.”
But its best feature would be its ability to offer “the most relevant fried chicken news.”
It’s would have been sold on Amazon.ca but currently out of stock.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
This couple is a hot topic for Canada and the UK. The Daily Mail joked that Prince Harry married his girlfriend, Canadian actress Meghan Markle, and featured a two-page spread in its print edition either with some well-picked lookalikes or some well-placed photoshopping.
On this side of the pond, Huffington Post Canada jokingly reported that the pair were living together in Toronto, and had been for some time.
“Sources close to the couple say the 32-year-old prince has actually been shacking up with the “Suits” star and her two pups at her Toronto home,” the article starts, before ending with “Just kidding, HAPPY APRIL FOOL’S DAY!”
Press 3 for election interference from Russian ministry
On Saturday, the Russian Foreign ministry posted on its Facebook page an audio file of the purported new automated telephone switchboard message for Russian embassies.
“To arrange a call from a Russian diplomat to your political opponent, press 1,” the recording begins, in Russian and English. Press 2 “to use the services of Russian hackers,” and 3 “to request election interference.”
(The English version starts at 0:28)
‘Flapenergy’ offers flapping airplane wings
The non-existent Dreambird by Virgin Airlines harnesses the “motion of a bird in flight.”
Some other favourites
