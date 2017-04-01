Alberta girl with terminal brain cancer writes song to say ‘thank you’

Rheanna Trepanier is just 10 years old, but she’s already checking off her bucket list.

The little girl from Edmonton has four brain tumours and doctors said she only has months to live.

She came up with a list of things she wanted to experience, and through the generosity of strangers she got to check off several items, including a plane ride to Yellowknife where she went dog sledding, met Connor McDavid and watched the Edmonton Oilers play at Rogers Place, and rode in a military tank.

On Thursday, Rheanna posted a music video to thank everyone who has helped make her dreams reality.

Rheanna’s Bucket List Facebook page explains the song is a way to say “thank you” to all those who have helped check items off the list.

Rheanna’s symptoms began around Halloween. She quickly underwent brain surgery, and received the terminal diagnosis on Nov. 21 – which also was her 10th birthday.

Rheanna has two different types of brain tumours: anapaestic oligodendroglioma (Grade III) and glioblastoma (Grade IV).

According to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada, glioblastomas are the most common and most aggressive type of malignant brain tumour, and are difficult to treat because the cells are very resistant to conventional therapies like chemo. Oligodendrogliomas are not as aggressive as glioblastomas, but have a very high rate of recurrence and gradually increase in grade over time.

Her family has dropped everything to make memories with Rheanna, but it’s been a challenge. Her mom Marissa is a single parent who lost her oil and gas industry job earlier this year.

