Kelowna fire investigation turned over to RCMP

The Kelowna Fire Department has handed over the investigation into a house fire and explosion on Stockewell Road to the RCMP.

Fire crews were called to the scene at about 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.

WATCH: Explosion rocks Kelowna home lifting it off its foundation, starting roaring fire (video contributed) pic.twitter.com/HlsFAkoGfc — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) April 1, 2017

When they arrived, smoke and flames were shooting from the home.

“There was an explosion, I don’t know the nature it. It’s obviously lifted the building right off the foundation a little bit so right now it’s just a defensive attack fire,” Cpt. Neil Barth with the Kelowna Fire Department said.

Because the nature of the explosion is not known, the investigation is being handed over to the Kelowna RCMP.

“Whatever the explosion was caused by we have to treat it by what we think could be possible, not what we know,” Barth said. “An explosion could be gas, it could be chemicals, it could be a number of things.”

Barth says the house is a complete write off and will have to be bull dozed.

Fire crews couldn’t provide any details on who lived in the home or if they were hurt in the blaze.

Neighbours say renters have occupied the house for about a year and that ‘multiple people were coming and going at all hours.’

RCMP have yet to comment on the incident.