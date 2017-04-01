Woman charged in fatal December stabbing in Toronto apartment building
Toronto Police have charged a 55-year-old woman in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 48-year-old man in December.
Police said that officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 200 Sherbourne Street at 2.20 p.m. Dec. 24.
A man was found with stab wounds and was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The victim was identified as Michael Jacobson.
Shirley Elizabeth Shubley, of Toronto, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder.
She was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Saturday.
