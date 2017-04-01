City says at least 25 Winnipeg properties require sandbag dike construction

WINNIPEG — City officials said given the increased river levels overnight, the flood planning and operations will be modified Saturday as necessary.

On Saturday, city officials gave a flood update. They said on Thursday they identified 50 properties that were at risk of flooding.

READ MORE: 50 Winnipeg properties at risk of flooding

Now, with the Red River Floodway operating, ice conditions and the overnight rise in river levels, the city engineers have determined that 25 properties require sandbag dike construction Saturday as a precaution.

“City officials will re-visit the remaining 25 properties that were not immediately required to build sandbag dikes. These property owners will be asked to remain on standby,” the statement from the city said.

RELATED: Fewer Winnipeg homes at risk after floodway opens

Officials said there are currently enough sandbags to address the needs of the properties at-risk.

While there are only 25 properties requiring sandbag dikes as of Saturday, officials said weather could change rapidly and quickly alter the number of properties at risk.