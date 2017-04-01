Missing high-risk sex offender found according to Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG — High-risk sex offender, Winston George Thomas has been located by Winnipeg police.

On Thursday, Winnipeg police said they were on the lookout for Thomas, who broke his parole conditions after being released from prison last week.

Police said Thomas has a history of sexual offences and is considered a high risk to re-offend.