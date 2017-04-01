Investigations
April 1, 2017 11:44 am
Updated: April 1, 2017 11:45 am

Missing high-risk sex offender found according to Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg police have located Winston Thomas, 38, who is a high-risk sex offender.

WINNIPEG — High-risk sex offender, Winston George Thomas has been located by Winnipeg police.

On Saturday morning, Winnipeg police said, Manitoba high-risk sex offender, Winston George Thomas was located.

On Thursday, Winnipeg police said they were on the lookout for Thomas, who broke his parole conditions after being released from prison last week.

Police said Thomas has a history of sexual offences and is considered a high risk to re-offend.

