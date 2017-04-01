Crime
Double stabbing in northwest Calgary sends 2 to hospital

Two people were taken to hospital Saturday in serious condition following an early morning double stabbing in northwest Calgary.

Police and paramedics were called to the 8600 block of 46 Avenue N.W., in the community of Bowness, at around 4:20 a.m. to reports of an altercation.

They found two people, a man and woman, both believed to be in their 20s, suffering from stab wounds at that location.

The man was taken to Foothills Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. His condition has since been upgraded to serious but stable.

The woman was also taken to hospital in serious, but stable and non-life-threatening condition.

Police have one suspect in custody but so far no charges have been laid and police are still investigating.

