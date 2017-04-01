East Uniacke, N.S. man charged with child pornography offences

A man from East Uniacke, N.S. has been charged with making available child pornography, accessing child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Robert Lynn ‘James’ Murray was arrested in his home on March 30, according to an RCMP press release.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the community on the same day.

Murray, 45, has been placed in custody. He is scheduled to be in Truro Provincial Court on Monday.

“In Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police. Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Children and Family Services Act,” read the release.