This week on Focus Montreal: April 1

Quebec 2017 education budget



Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao released his third balanced budget earlier this week.

The province will see a $3.4 billion investment into the education sector over the next five years, with some of that money going towards helping students with learning difficulties.

Quebec English School Board Association president Jennifer Maccarone joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to explain in more detail how that money will be spent.

‘Regiments on the ridge: Vimy 100 years on’



Next weekend, on April 9, Canadians from coast to coast will mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. The four-day battle in April of 1917 was a major turning point in the First World War.

The Canadian Corps, fighting for the first time as a Canadian entity, attacked the ridge which spanned seven kilometers and was heavily fortified by the Germans.

A new exhibit at the Royal Montreal Regiment (RMR) museum details the actions of RMR soldiers who fought at Vimy.

Regiments on the ridge: Vimy 100 years on, gives visitors an unprecedented look back at the war, through the use of artifacts, letters and much more.

Lieutenant Colonel Colin Robinson dropped by Focus Montreal studios to discuss the new exhibit.

For more information, visit the Royal Montreal Regiment’s website.

Iceland challenge



The West Island Women’s Shelter is a safe heaven for victims of conjugal violence and their children. Since 1979, the shelter has been a place of comfort and safety to many women living in fear.

The shelter is more than just an emergency lifeline, its a place where women can regain control over their lives and thrive again.

One family has taken it upon itself to help the shelter continue with its mission via a charity challenge, that will take them on a 100-kilometre trek across Iceland’s volcanic areas in July.

The trio, composed of Kim Windsor and her two sons –Mark and Sean Broady — is holding a fundraising concert April 13 at Pointe-Claire’s Calistoga Grill.

The goal is to help raise $15,000 to make it easier for women and children to safely walk away from violence.

The dynamic team of travellers sat down with senior anchor Jamie Orchard to share their story.

To learn more about the Iceland challenge, visit the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation website.