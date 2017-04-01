One in custody following collision causing gas leak, injured pedestrian

Police have portions of Dundas St. West closed off following a collision that resulted in a pedestrian being sent to hospital with injuries, and a gas leak.

Police say the pedestrian was struck near Bloor and Margueretta streets and taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the vehicle then crashed into a storefront causing a gas leak. Dundas Street is closed from Brock to Lansdowne avenues as gas workers assess the scene.

Officers have one suspect in custody, they’re advising the public to avoid the area if possible.