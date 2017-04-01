York Police investigating fatal shooting in Vaughan

York Region Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal shooting that happened Friday evening in Vaughan.

According to Sgt. Darrin Leitch, police responded to the shooting at around 8:15 p.m. at 100 Regina Road.

“An adult male in his 50s was found suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene,” says Leitch.

The homicide squad is currently investigating, asking anyone with information being asked to contact officials.

Police say there is not a threat to public safety.