Crime
April 1, 2017 7:20 am
Updated: April 1, 2017 8:33 am

York Police investigating fatal shooting in Vaughan

By AM640

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser.

File / Global News
A A

York Region Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal shooting that happened Friday evening in Vaughan.

According to Sgt. Darrin Leitch, police responded to the shooting at around 8:15 p.m. at 100 Regina Road.

“An adult male in his 50s was found suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene,” says Leitch.

The homicide squad is currently investigating, asking anyone with information being asked to contact officials.

Police say there is not a threat to public safety.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
am640
Crime
Shooting
Toronto
York Region Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News