Blazers defeat Rockets in game five

The Kelowna Rockets were hoping to eliminate the Kamloops Blazers Friday night in front of a hometown crowd.

But the Blazers came to Kelowna with renewed energy that was absent from their last three losses.

Kamloops won 4-1 against the Rockets, despite Kelowna opening scoring with an unassisted goal from Reid Gardiner.

A scrappy third period saw 13 penalties leveled to both teams as the Rockets attempted to crawl out of their three goal deficit.

The Rockets also gave away a short handed goal, their first of the season.

Game six goes on Sunday at 7 p.m. in Kamloops.