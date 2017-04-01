Blazers defeat Rockets in game five
The Kelowna Rockets were hoping to eliminate the Kamloops Blazers Friday night in front of a hometown crowd.
But the Blazers came to Kelowna with renewed energy that was absent from their last three losses.
Kamloops won 4-1 against the Rockets, despite Kelowna opening scoring with an unassisted goal from Reid Gardiner.
A scrappy third period saw 13 penalties leveled to both teams as the Rockets attempted to crawl out of their three goal deficit.
The Rockets also gave away a short handed goal, their first of the season.
Game six goes on Sunday at 7 p.m. in Kamloops.
