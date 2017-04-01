Vernon Vipers take game one against Penticton Vees
A A
For more than 50 years, two Okanagan junior hockey franchises have nursed a healthy rivalry.
The BCHL Penticton Vees and Vernon Vipers channeled that energy into a feisty start to their semifinal series Friday night in Penticton that saw Vernon win 3-2.
The Vipers Steven Jandric opened scoring, while Cameron Trott and Austin Adamson also scored goals for Vernon.
Penticton saw goals from Gabe Bast and Taylor Ward.
Penticton outshot the Vipers 38-24.
Game two is 6 p.m. Saturday in Penticton.
The Chilliwack Chiefs beat the Victoria Grizzlies 7-3 Friday night.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.