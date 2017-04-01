Vernon Vipers take game one against Penticton Vees

For more than 50 years, two Okanagan junior hockey franchises have nursed a healthy rivalry.

The BCHL Penticton Vees and Vernon Vipers channeled that energy into a feisty start to their semifinal series Friday night in Penticton that saw Vernon win 3-2.

The Vipers Steven Jandric opened scoring, while Cameron Trott and Austin Adamson also scored goals for Vernon.

Penticton saw goals from Gabe Bast and Taylor Ward.

Penticton outshot the Vipers 38-24.

Game two is 6 p.m. Saturday in Penticton.

The Chilliwack Chiefs beat the Victoria Grizzlies 7-3 Friday night.