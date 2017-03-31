Co-op Refinery reaches tentative deal with workers

Co-op Refinery has reached a tentative deal with its workers, Unifor Local 594 announced Friday.

According to Unifor, an agreement has been reached following another set of negotiations between the refinery and the union’s bargaining committee. This means a labour disruption will not be going forward.

“We are writing this afternoon to inform you that after lengthy discussions with the company, and the assistance of the national [union], that we were able to reach a tentative deal that we will be presenting to the membership for ratification,” the union posted on its Facebook page.

“Details of the tentative agreement will also be distributed via membership email, and throughout the workplace. While this deal is not the deal we wanted, it will be accompanied with a recommendation of acceptance.”

There will be a ratification meeting on Monday at the Turvey Centre on Armour Road.

The union rejected the refinery’s final offer on March 21. The contract between the refinery and the union expired in January 2016. The issues between the two sides include a seven-on, seven-off work week and a different pension plan for new hires.

A 14-day cooling-off period between the two sides ended Thursday. The union represents around 800 workers at the Co-op Refinery.