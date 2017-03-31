Firefighters battle house fire in south Edmonton
A A
Firefighters responded to a blaze at a large home under construction in the south Edmonton neighbourhood of Windermere Friday afternoon.
Flames could be seen shooting out from the top of the home when Global News’ helicopter flew over it at about 5:45 p.m.
It is not known if anybody was injured or what started the fire.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.