March 31, 2017 8:06 pm

Firefighters battle house fire in south Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a large home under construction in the south Edmonton neighbourhood of Windermere Friday afternoon.

Flames could be seen shooting out from the top of the home when Global News’ helicopter flew over it at about 5:45 p.m.

It is not known if anybody was injured or what started the fire.

More to come…

