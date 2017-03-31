Weather
March 31, 2017 7:57 pm

Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, March 31, 2017
Weather forecast update at 4pm:
A weak cold front moving through Saturday morning will kick up a small risk of valley showers and mountain snow to start the weekend.

Some valley regions will see decreasing cloud Saturday afternoon with the chance of sunny breaks.

Another weak wave will bring a low to moderate threat of valley showers and mountain to the region Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Once again we will see the possibility of sunny breaks by Sunday afternoon.

Signs point to a stretch of sunny and dry weather for next week!

This weekend’s daytime high range: 6 to 14C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
