Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, March 31, 2017

Weather forecast update at 4pm:

A weak cold front moving through Saturday morning will kick up a small risk of valley showers and mountain snow to start the weekend.

Some valley regions will see decreasing cloud Saturday afternoon with the chance of sunny breaks.

Another weak wave will bring a low to moderate threat of valley showers and mountain to the region Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Once again we will see the possibility of sunny breaks by Sunday afternoon.

Signs point to a stretch of sunny and dry weather for next week!

This weekend’s daytime high range: 6 to 14C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong