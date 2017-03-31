Vehicle in fatal collision involved in hit-and-run

An update to Wednesday’s heart-breaking crash near Caledonia.

Six Nations Police say the van involved in a head-on collision that killed three people, appears to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Six Nations just minutes before.

Police confirm they found a licence plate at the hit-and-run scene that matches one of the vehicles in the fatal crash that killed 12 year-old Grace King and 14 year-old Waagosh Secord.

The girls were among seven children who were southbound in a van when a northbound car, driven by 21-year-old Wyatt Martin of Six Nations, crossed into their path and collided head-on.

Martin also died at the scene.

Two other children remain in intensive care.