Canada
March 31, 2017 6:34 pm

Vehicle in fatal collision involved in hit-and-run

By

The OPP are investigating after three people died in a two-vehicle crash in Caledonia, Ont. Wednesday evening.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

An update to Wednesday’s heart-breaking crash near Caledonia.

Six Nations Police say the van involved in a head-on collision that killed three people, appears to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Six Nations just minutes before.

Police confirm they found a licence plate at the hit-and-run scene that matches one of the vehicles in the fatal crash that killed 12 year-old Grace King and 14 year-old Waagosh Secord.

The girls were among seven children who were southbound in a van when a northbound car, driven by 21-year-old Wyatt Martin of Six Nations, crossed into their path and collided head-on.

Martin also died at the scene.

Two other children remain in intensive care.
Report an error
Caledonia
Six Nations

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News