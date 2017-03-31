Crime
March 31, 2017 6:24 pm

Hamilton pair facing numerous drugs and firearms charges after home raid

By News Anchor  900CHML

Two people charged after police raid central Hamilton home.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Hamilton police have charged a man and woman with multiple drug and firearms offences.

Officers with the Vice and Drug Unit raided a home on Fife Street in central Hamilton around 12:30 p.m. Thursday and arrested two people who were wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police also seized a large quality of various illegal drugs with an estimated street value of $10,500.

An unauthorized semi-automatic handgun was also seized.

Police say Jennifer Morin, 35, Jason Morin, 36, of Hamilton had their bail opposed.

