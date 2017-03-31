John Oakley Show – Friday March 31, 2017

Bureaucrats and bureaucracy take over the John Oakley Show today, plus a visit by Doug Ford!

The Sunshine List is out!

The annual Sunshine List of the top-earning employees in Ontario’s public sector contains more than 123,000 people paid more than $100,000 last year. Peter Tabuns joins the Oakley Show and discusses the exclusion of hydro CEO’s

Toronto man battles to get licence back in bureaucratic ordeal

James Strachan discovered his licence was suspended four years after the fact — after he was late to pay a speeding ticket. The province wants him to start over like he’s a brand new driver. He joins the Oakley Show and tells his story.

Youtube showman wants pictures of your kids

A youtube showboat who said he is opposed to religious accommodation in public schools, professes in his three-minute long video posted on his YouTube channel offering a $1,000 reward for recordings of Muslim students during Friday prayers. We ask AM640 legal analyst Joseph Neuberger whether any privacy laws could be broken in taking and submitting a video.

