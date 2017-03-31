Calgary man charged with sexual assault, child luring of Lethbridge teen ordered to stand trial

A Calgary man accused of child sexual exploitation offenses against a Lethbridge teen has been ordered to stand trial.

Laurence Bouwmeester was charge last August, after the ALERT Internet Child Exploitation unit launched an investigation into an inappropriate relationship he had with a 14-year-old boy he met online.

ALERT said the relationship had “progressed to physical sexual offenses” over a two-year period.

The victim’s parents found explicit messages, photos and videos on the boy’s computer, which led officers to the suspect.

Alberta Justice confirms the 62-year-old Bouwmeester has been ordered to stand trial on charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, child luring and making child pornography.

Lawyers will be back in court on May 19th to begin the process of setting potential trial dates.