Pilot Butte, Sask. man facing firearm charges

One person has been arrested after a stolen firearm was found in Pilot Butte, Sask.

Regina police received information about a stolen firearm at a residence on Walter Court, in Pilot Butte.

Officers got a search warrant for the home and detained two people in the house. After searching the place, police found the stolen firearm and arrested one of the men in the house.

Tyler Justin Donnelly, 31, of Pilot Butte, is facing possession of property obtained by crime and unauthorized possession of a firearm charges.

Donnelly will make his first court appearance on May 4.