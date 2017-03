WINNIPEG — A serious car crash has prompted the closure of St. Anne’s Road at Oustic Avenue.

Winnipeg police tweeted a warning just before 4 p.m. advising motorists to avoid the area.

Serious MVC. Northbound lane of St. Annes Rd closed at Oustic Ave. Please be patient and avoid the area. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 31, 2017

Update: St. Annes Rd is now closed in both directions at Oustic Ave. and is expected to remain closed for some time. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 31, 2017

According to a second tweet, both lanes were ‘expected to remain closed for some time.’

