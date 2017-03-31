Water main break closes lanes on 170 Street

A water main break in west Edmonton forced the closure of the northbound lanes of 170 Street Friday afternoon.

The break affected northbound vehicles between 95 Avenue and 100 Avenue.

Edmonton police were called in to help with traffic control just before 1 p.m. Friday. By 3 p.m., water could still be seen in the intersection of 170 Street and 98 Avenue.

Crews continue to respond to a water main break near 99 Ave & 170 St. NB lane of 170 St is closed. Best to avoid the area. #yeg #yegtraffic — EPCOR (@EPCOR) March 31, 2017

The City of Edmonton said 170 Street will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between 95 Avenue and 100 Avenue through the weekend.

The city said the lane reduction is expected to last until Monday when the water main is expected to be repaired.

Drivers can detour using 156 Street or 178 Street.