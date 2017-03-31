Fredericton students lose locks for “Brave for the Shave” cancer fundraiser

Students at Nashwaaksis Memorial School in Fredericton were buzzing with nervousness and excitement Friday as two dozen youth shaved their heads in support of young adults with cancer.

The “Shave for the Brave” fundraiser was held at the northside school on Friday in support of the organization Young Adult Cancer Canada (YACC).

Organizer Nikki Belanger-Turcotte, a Grade 3 teacher at the school, noted it’s only the second time the event has been held in New Brunswick. Belanger-Turcotte used to teach at a school in Miramichi where the fundraiser was held and decided to bring it to her new school.

“[For] young adults who are going through cancer, there’s no support out there,” Belanger-Turcotte said. “The support is for different ages… I know as a young parent with two little ones … that if this were to happen to me, I would need support.”

Belanger-Turcotte said the goal was to raise $5,000, and she vowed to students she would also shave her head and donate her hair if the goal was met.

“We have surpassed it. We are over $18,000 raised for this event,” Belanger-Turcotte said, adding she wanted to help make a difference and set a good example for students.

“I never thought it would become what it has become,” she said. “I just put myself in those people’s shoes and I want to be there for them by doing this fundraiser by getting pledges to help them raise money.”

Fifth-grader Hayden Scott was one of the 30 students who took part.

“[I’m doing it because] it’s a really good cause and because my great-grandmother has cancer right now,” Scott said.

“It shows people that no matter what happens, they should always stay strong and be happy about themselves and stay confident,” Scott said.

After the shave, he said he felt good and noted he looked like a “whole different person.”

“I think [my grandma] would be proud, and I think if I can do it, anybody can — it’s not really hard,” Scott said.

He said he hopes other children can learn to overcome their fears and help others.

Hayden’s mother, Amanda Scott, attended the fundraiser and said she has always been proud of her son. She said she was impressed to see so many students taking part.

She said the event serves as a reminder to people with cancer that they’re supported by their community.

Student Courtney Leavitt also shaved her head to raise money for the cause.

“I wanted to do this because of the people that have cancer,” Leavitt said. She cut off 10 inches of her hair to be donated before having her head shaved.

Leavitt said she took the step to shave her head in tribute to a neighbourhood friend who is in the hospital with cancer.

Following the head-shaving, students put on toques and attended an assembly to reveal their new look. Some teachers, including Belanger-Turcotte, and other adults also had their heads shaved and donated their hair. Some students also won the chance to cut part of their teachers’ hair in front of the school.

Belanger-Turcotte called the event “an amazing experience” and said she would help organize it all again.

“I was just so emotional during the shave while watching the kids, and you know what? This feels great,” she said.