New school announced for Kelowna

A new multi-million dollar school will be built in Kelowna’s Mission area to accommodate the growing needs of the neighborhood.

Provincial government and Central Okanagan School District officials broke ground on the project Friday morning.

“It is crucial that we continue to support our growing community here in Okanagan Mission,” Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson said. “Today’s announcement of funding for a new middle school in this area is doing just that., supporting spaces for our middle school students that will help them learn, grow and succeed for years to come.”

The middle school, grades 6-8, will provide 750 new student spaces. It will be built at 1211 Frost Road near the Ponds Development in the Upper Mission.

The majority of the $36.1 million cost of the new school is being covered by the provincial government. One million of it is being funded by the Central Okanagan School District.

Construction is expected to start this fall and be completed by September 2019.